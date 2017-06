SEOUL Dec 2 LG Chem Ltd said on Friday that it has suspended a plan to build a polysilicon production plant because of worsening market conditions,

In June, South Korea's largest chemical company said it would invest 491 billion won ($435 million) to construct a 5,000-tonne-per-year polysilicon plant.

Polysilicon is a key material used to the production of solar panels. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)