SEOUL Dec 7 LG Chem, South Korea's top chemicals firm, denied a media report on Wednesday that it planned to spin off its battery division in the first half of next year.

The report by the Maeil Business Newspaper came after LG Chem last week said it would create an integrated division encompassing batteries used in mobile devices, laptops and electric vehicles, and named the former chief executive of its affiliate LG Display to lead it.

LG Chem, supplies batteries for General Motors' plug-in hybrid electric vehicle Volt, among other carmakers.

"We are not considering a spinoff of our battery division," a spokesman for LG Chem said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)