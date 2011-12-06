SEOUL Dec 7 LG Chem, South
Korea's top chemicals firm, denied a media report on Wednesday
that it planned to spin off its battery division in the first
half of next year.
The report by the Maeil Business Newspaper came after LG
Chem last week said it would create an integrated division
encompassing batteries used in mobile devices, laptops and
electric vehicles, and named the former chief executive of its
affiliate LG Display to lead it.
LG Chem, supplies batteries for General Motors'
plug-in hybrid electric vehicle Volt, among other carmakers.
"We are not considering a spinoff of our battery division,"
a spokesman for LG Chem said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)