SEOUL, April 19 South Korea's LG Chem
aims to start production at its U.S. electric
vehicle battery factory in the second half of this year, its
chief financial officer said on Friday.
The remarks were made by LG Chem's Cho Suk-jeh during an
earnings' conference in Seoul.
With U.S. governemnt aid, LG Chem has constructed a $304
million lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant in
Michigan, aiming to produce enough battery cells annually to
equip 60,000 electric vehicles by the end of 2013.
But the plant has not started production because of slower
than expected demand for the plug-in electric vehicle Volt made
by General Motors.