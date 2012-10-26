SEOUL Oct 26 LG Display Co Ltd
reported its first quarterly profit in two years on Friday as
sales of its screens used in Apple Inc's iPad and
iPhone offset weak demand from TV manufacturers, the South
Korean panel maker's biggest revenue source.
LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal
display (LCD) flat screens globally, reported 253 billion won
($230 million) in operating profit for its July-September third
quarter.
That was a tad below an average forecast for a 265 billion
won profit in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
The profit, LG's first after seven straight quarters of
losses, compared with a 492 billion won loss a year earlier and
a 26 billion won loss in the preceding three months.
LG Display shares have jumped about 37 percent over the past
three months, propelled by expectations for better
fourth-quarter earnings as the company ties its fortunes more
tightly to Apple. The benchmark KOSPI index has gained 6
percent during the same period.