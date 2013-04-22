SEOUL, April 22 LG Display Co Ltd
reported on Monday its smallest profit since it returned to the
black in the second quarter of last year as demand for iPhone
and iPad screens from Apple Inc, its single biggest
customer, weakened amid intensifying competition.
LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal
display flat screens globally, made 151 billion won ($135
million) in operating profit for the January-March quarter. That
compared with the average forecast of a 147 billion won profit
in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
It was LG Display's fourth consecutive quarterly profit
after seven straight quarters of losses, as manufacturers have
since curtailed output after some two years of oversupply.
The result was also a sharp improvement from a loss of 211
billion won a year earlier. But it was down 74 percent from the
previous quarter, due largely to weaker sales to Apple, which
reports quarterly results on Tuesday.
Analysts see earnings for LG Display improving in the coming
quarters as Apple is widely expected to introduce upgraded
products later this year and as demand for mobile device screens
from affiliate LG Electronics Inc increases.