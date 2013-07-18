SEOUL, July 18 South Korean flat-screen maker LG
Display Co Ltd reported on Thursday a 53 percent
rise in quarterly profit, as stable prices of large-sized TV
screens helped counter slower growth of smartphone display
shipments to its key customer Apple.
LG, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal display flat
screens globally, made 366 billion won ($326 million) in
operating profit for its April-June second quarter. That
compared with the average forecast of a 304 billion won profit
in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
Analysts expect LG Display to enjoy upbeat sales of screens
used in mobile devices in the current quarter as Apple Inc
and LG Electronics Inc are planning to
launch new mobile products.
But they warn that profit margins could be squeezed if Apple
introduces low-end models, and as sales of premium televisions
using ultra high definition screens as well as organic
light-emitting diode panels remain extremely weak.
($1 = 1121.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)