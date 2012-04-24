(Adds details)

* Q1 operating loss 178 bln won vs 125 bln won loss fcast

* Expects slight rise in Q2 panel prices

* LG Display shares close down 0.9 pct

SEOUL, April 24 Flat-screen maker LG Display posted on Tuesday its sixth straight quarterly loss, hit by delays in panel shipments for Apple Inc's latest iPad and weaker-than-expected Chinese demand for TV panels.

The South Korean company, which vies with local rival Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co, for top position in liquid crystal display (LCD) flat screens globally, reported a January-March operating loss of 178 billion won ($156 million), versus an average forecast for a 125 billion won loss in a poll of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A year ago, LG Display reported a 239 billion won loss, and it lost 145 billion won in the preceding quarter.

Analysts expect a return to a profit from the second quarter as it ships more high-end products, including panels for the new iPad and 3D screens for televisions.

LCD panel makers from Samsung to Japan's Sharp Corp are struggling with oversupply on slack sales of TVs and computers in mature markets. Panels for TVs, computer monitors and laptops account for 80 percent of LG Display's revenues, with the rest coming from mobile phones and tablets.

LG Display forecast on Tuesday panel prices would rise slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter on growing sales of high-end displays, while shipments are seen climbing by around 10 percent.

Shares of LG Display closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday versus a 0.5 percent drop in the wider market. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the past two months - hitting a 14-week low on Friday - and is down 36 percent on a year ago. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Jonathan Hopfner)