* Q4 operating loss bln won 144.8 vs 117 bln won loss fcast
* Q4 sales 6.6 trln won vs 6.5 trln won fcast
* LG Display shares up 16 pct in past 3 mths vs 3 pct rise
in KOSPI
SEOUL, Jan 27 Flat-screen maker LG Display
posted a sharply narrowed quarterly loss on Friday,
helped by solid demand from smartphones and tablet makers and as
falling TV panel prices stabilise.
Slack sales of TVs and computers in mature markets are set
to keep earnings recovery slow amid growing financial pressure
to raise investment as it prepares to mass produce OLED (organic
light-emitting diodes) displays, which are set to replace LCDs
as the main panels for TVs in coming years.
Consumers in mature markets are delaying TV purchases until
the economy improves, while PC sales growth remain slack as
customers are ditching PCs in favour of tablets.
Panels for TVs, computer monitors and laptops account for 80
percent of LG Display's revenues and the rest comes from mobile
phones and tablets.
LG Display, which vies with home rival Samsung Electronics
Co for the top position in LCD flat screens
globally, said its October-December operating loss was 144.8
billion won ($129.3 million), slightly worse than a 117 billion
won loss forecast in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That marked its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, but was a
big improvement from a 492 billion won loss in the previous
quarter and a 387 billion won loss a year ago.
LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's
popular iPad and iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly
results that blew past market expectations on record sales of
iPhones and iPads.
LG is also a key panel supplier for Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire tablet, which showed strong sales during
the year-end holiday season.
Shares in the panel maker, which also competes with AU
Optronics and Chimei Innolux Corp, rose 16
percent over the past three months, outperforming a 3 percent
gain in the broader market.
Global TV shipments are forecast to grow 2 percent this year
after no growth in 2011 due to soft consumer demand, according
to research firm DisplaySearch.