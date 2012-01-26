SEOUL Jan 27 Flat-screen maker LG Display
posted a sharply narrowed
quarterly loss on Friday, helped by solid demand
from smartphones and tablet makers and as tumbling TV panel
prices stabilise.
The South Korean company, which vies with home rival Samsung
Electronics Co for the top position in LCD flat
screens globally, said its October-December operating
loss was 144.8 billion won ($129.25 million ),
versus an average forecast of a 117 billion won loss in a
poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That marked its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, but was a
big improvement from 492 billion won loss in the previous
quarter and 387 billion won loss a year ago.
LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's
popular iPad and iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly
results that blew past market expectations on record sales of
iPhones and iPads.
($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Sanjeev
Miglani)