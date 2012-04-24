SEOUL, April 24 Flat-screen maker LG Display
posted its sixth consecutive quarterly loss on
Tuesday, hit by weaker than expected demand for TV panels from
China and delays in panel shipments for Apple Inc's
latest iPad tablet.
The South Korean company, which vies with home rival Samsung
Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co, for the
top position in LCD flat screens globally, said its
January-March operating loss was 178 billion won ($156 million),
versus an average forecast for a 125 billion won loss in a poll
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with 239 billion won loss a year ago and a 145
billion won loss in the preceding quarter.
Shares of LG Display, a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's
popular iPad and iPhone, closed down 0.9 percent versus
a 0.5 percent drop in the wider market.
($1 = 1139.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)