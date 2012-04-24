SEOUL, April 24 Flat-screen maker LG Display posted its sixth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by weaker than expected demand for TV panels from China and delays in panel shipments for Apple Inc's latest iPad tablet.

The South Korean company, which vies with home rival Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co, for the top position in LCD flat screens globally, said its January-March operating loss was 178 billion won ($156 million), versus an average forecast for a 125 billion won loss in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with 239 billion won loss a year ago and a 145 billion won loss in the preceding quarter.

Shares of LG Display, a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's popular iPad and iPhone, closed down 0.9 percent versus a 0.5 percent drop in the wider market. ($1 = 1139.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)