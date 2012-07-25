SEOUL, July 26 South Korean flat screen maker LG Display said on Thursday it would invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) to upgrade an existing production line to boost production capacity of panels used in high-end mobile devices.

LG Display said the upgraded low temperature poly silicon line will start mass production from the fourth quarter of 2013, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Gary Hill)