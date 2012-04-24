SEOUL, April 24 Flat-screen maker LG Display
is likely to swing to an operating profit in the
current quarter after six straight quarterly losses, helped by
sales of high-end products and demand for new TV models ahead of
the London Olympics, its top executive said on Tuesday.
"We are likely to swing to profit in the second quarter as
demand is improving and some products have shown price
increases," LG Display chief financial officer James Jeong told
analysts.
LG Display, which makes panels for Apple's iPad and
iPhone, reported worse than expected quarterly loss earlier on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)