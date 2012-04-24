SEOUL, April 24 Flat-screen maker LG Display is likely to swing to an operating profit in the current quarter after six straight quarterly losses, helped by sales of high-end products and demand for new TV models ahead of the London Olympics, its top executive said on Tuesday.

"We are likely to swing to profit in the second quarter as demand is improving and some products have shown price increases," LG Display chief financial officer James Jeong told analysts.

LG Display, which makes panels for Apple's iPad and iPhone, reported worse than expected quarterly loss earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)