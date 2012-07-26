* Q2 operating loss 26 bln won vs 74 bln won loss fcast
* Earnings hit by one-off provision against price-fixing
charges
* CFO says booked around 200 bln won in price-fixing charges
* LG shares close up 4 pct prior to earnings
SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's LG Display
, a major supplier of panels for the iPad and iPhone,
spilt red ink for a seventh straight quarter on price-fixing
charges although TV panel prices are showing signs of
stabilising and sales to Apple Inc are growing.
With the launch of a new iPhone expected later this year, LG
Display is expected to swing to a profit in the third quarter,
although a revenue miss from Apple has somewhat tempered
optimism.
LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co's
panel unit for the top position in LCD flat screens
globally, had finally shaken off the ill effects of an industry
oversupply in TV panels -- which account about half of its
revenue -- when it agreed to pay $380 million to resolve
price-fixing charges in the United States.
Its April-June operating loss was 26 billion won ($22.6
million), better than an average forecast for a 74 billion won
loss, and below a 48 billion won loss a year ago and a 178
billion won loss in the preceding quarter.
LG Display said booked about $175 million worth of the price
fixing charges in the quarter and expected earnings to improve
in the third-quarter.
"On a pure operating income level, we had around 400 billion
won of profit improvement in the second quarter from the
previous quarter, although costs related to price-fixing led us
to report another quarterly loss," Chief Financial Officer James
Jeong told analysts.
The payment in a U.S. civil lawsuit over price fixing in the
liquid crystal display market was the largest amount paid among
the ten companies who similarly settled the litigation.
Analysts at CLSA estimate Apple currently accounts for about
16 percent of LG Display's revenue but this would rise to about
25 percent in the fourth quarter with the launch of the iPhone
5.
Increased revenue from Apple would help offset worries about
slowing global demand for TVs.
Research firm NPD DisplaySearch has forecast the global LCD
TV market will grow 5 percent this year, less than last year's 7
percent growth, due to uncertain global economic conditions,
especially in Europe, where LG is estimated to earn more than
one third of its TV panel revenue.
Prior to the announcement, shares of LG Display closed up 4
percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent gain in the wider market
.