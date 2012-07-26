SEOUL, July 26 Flat screen maker LG Display
said on Thursday it had booked around 200 billion
won ($174 million) in price-fixing charges in the second quarter
and expected earnings would improve in the current quarter on
growing sales of high-end panels.
"On a pure operating income level, we had around 400 billion
won of profit improvement in the second quarter from the
previous quarter, although costs related to price-fixing led us
to report another quarterly loss," Chief Financial Officer James
Jeong told analysts.
($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won)
