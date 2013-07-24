Skott Ahn, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics (R), waits for their news conference to start at the CES in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SEOUL LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS), the world's No.2 TV maker, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating forecasts as weak TV sales and tight margins offset a solid recovery in its smartphone business.

April-June operating profit fell to 479 billion won, above a consensus forecast of 457 billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The profit compares with 526.7 billion won a year ago and 349.5 billion won in the previous quarter.

LG, whose once loss-making smartphone business rebounded to become the world's third biggest late last year, is now hoping its flagship G2 model, due out early next month, will help narrow a gap with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The South Korean firm, which sold a record 12.1 million smartphones in the second quarter, has said the new G2 model will include a full high-definition screen and connection speed up to twice faster than conventional 4G networks.

