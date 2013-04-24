* Q1 operating profit 349 bln won vs 289 bln won forecast
* TV profits fall to 29.8 bln won from 164 bln won year ago
* Phone business improves on record smartphone shipment
* Shares down 0.4 pct after results
* Shares gained 18 pct in last 3 mths on phone recovery
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, April 24 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, said quarterly profit fell 13 percent
as sharp price cuts resulted in razor-thin margins for its TV
division, overshadowing a strong recovery in smartphones.
Since late last year, LG and bigger rival Samsung
Electronics Co have had to contend with unfavourable
currency rates that benefit Japanese rivals, while global demand
for TVs is expected to plateau this year as many consumers in
developed countries already own a flat-screen TV.
Smartphones sales jumped to a record 10.3 million units,
helped by new high-end models. LG has overtaken Taiwan's HTC
Corp to become the world's No.3 smartphone maker by
sales in the fourth quarter, although its 3.2 percent market
share is still dwarfed by Apple Inc and Samsung.
LG said January-March operating profit fell to 349 billion
won ($311.34 million), above a consensus forecast for 289
billion won from 35 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
That compares with 402 billion won a year ago and 117
billion won in the previous quarter. It marks its first profit
decline in year-on-year terms in five quarters after 2011 and
2012 results were revised to reflect accounting changes.
While its TV troubles may not match the dire straits faced
by Japanese rivals Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
, both of which are downsizing their television
businesses, LG's profit margins have slipped to below 1 percent
since the third quarter, compared with nearly 6 percent in the
second quarter of last year. TV profits for LG tumbled 82
percent to 29.8 billion won.
Its mobile business' profit improved to 133 billion won from
a 31 billion won profit a year ago and 56 billion won in the
fourth quarter.
But that recovery, which has helped propel its share price
18 percent higher in the last three months, could slow again.
Samsung introduces the latest version of its flagship Galaxy S
this week and Apple is widely expected to launch a cheaper
iPhone this year.
Its shares fell 0.4 percent after the results, compared to a
0.8 percent decline for the broader market.