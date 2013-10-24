* Q3 operating profit 218 bln won vs 306 bln won fcast
* Mobile loss widens to 80 bln won from 4 bln won loss year
ago
* TV profits improve to 124 bln won from 29 bln won year ago
SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
, the world's No.2 TV maker, reported its lowest
quarterly profit for 2013 on Thursday as its mobile business
slipped into the red due to the cost of marketing its latest
smartphone.
LG tried to strike a blow against mobile industry leaders
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc in
August with the lavish launch in New York of its G2 handset, and
plans to follow up with a curved phone in the coming weeks.
But earnings may remain under pressure for the remainder of
the year thanks to slow TV shipments, even though the G2 phone
will contribute more to the company's bottom line in the
October-to-December period after a full quarter of sales.
Third-quarter operating profit rose 27 percent to 218
billion won ($206 million), below a consensus forecast of 306
billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The July-to-September
earnings compared with 171 billion won a year ago and 479
billion won in the second quarter.
The world's third biggest smartphone manufacturer said its
handset operation made an 80 billion won loss, versus a 4
billion won loss a year ago and a 61 billion won profit in the
second quarter.
In the television business, LG said profits improved to 124
billion won compared with 29 billion won a year ago. Margins
stood at 2.5 percent, their highest since the second quarter of
last year.
The profit growth was attributed to tight marketing
expenditure, which helped iron out a fall in revenues from a
year ago largely due to the weak Chinese market.
Global television manufacturers are battling slumping demand
growth in China as well as in developed markets where households
have replaced cathode ray tube TVs with flat-screen models.
They are betting bigger-ticket products such as ultra
high-definition (UHD) models and organic light emitting diode
(OLED) lineups help counter slowing TV shipments, even if high
production costs price them beyond reach for many consumers.
LG has slashed the price of its 55-inch UHD a couple of
times this year. Even so they still sell for some 5 million won
($4,700), around double the price of standard LCD TVs.
Shares in LG have fallen nearly 4 percent over the past
three months, lagging the wider market's 7 percent gain.
They were trading down 0.4 percent after the result in a
flat market.
($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)