SEOUL Jan 30 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, reported a 25 percent rise in
quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, as its cellphone
division swung back to the black.
October-December operating profit came in at 107 billion
korean won ($98.84 million), below a consensus forecast for 151
billion won by 32 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company was hit by an increase in promotional costs
during the year-end holiday season as it sought to boost its TV
market share.
The result was broadly in line with a 116 billion won profit
forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate, which
places more emphasis on timely projections from the most
accurate analysts.
Predictions from SmartEstimate analysts cited the impact of
strength in South Korea's currency as well as LG's
underperforming TV business.