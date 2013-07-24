BRIEF-Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
SEOUL, July 24 LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating forecasts as weak TV sales and tight margins offset a solid recovery in its smartphone business.
April-June operating profit fell to 479 billion won ($428.8 million), above a consensus forecast of 457 billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit compares with 526.7 billion won a year ago and 349.5 billion won in the previous quarter.
LG, whose once loss-making smartphone business rebounded to become the world's third biggest late last year, is now hoping its flagship G2 model, due out early next month, will help narrow a gap with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
The South Korean firm, which sold a record 12.1 million smartphones in the second quarter, has said the new G2 model will include a full high-definition screen and connection speed up to twice faster than conventional 4G networks. ($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.