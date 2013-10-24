SEOUL Oct 24 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, reported its lowest quarterly profit
for 2013 on Thursday as its mobile business slipped into the red
due to marketing costs surrounding its latest smartphone launch
in August.
Third-quarter operating profit rose to 218 billion won ($206
million), below a consensus forecast of 306 billion won by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The profit compared with 171 billion
won a year ago and 479 billion won in the second quarter.
LG, the world's third biggest smartphone maker, said its
handset operation made an 80 billion won loss, versus a 4
billion won loss a year ago and a 61 billion won profit in the
second quarter.
LG is among a slew of global minnows which are struggling to
compete against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple
Inc, the smartphone leaders that account for almost all
the industry's profits.
($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)