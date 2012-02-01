SEOUL Feb 1 LG Electronics Inc expects first-quarter profit to improve, helped by a gradual earnings recovery in its core businesses including handsets, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean firm said it had swung to a quarterly profit as its latest smartphone model helped the ailing handset unit post a small profit after six consecutive quarterly losses. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)