SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
, the world's No.2 TV maker, reported on Wednesday
that quarterly profit more than tripled on improved TV sales and
as its handset business swung to a small profit.
January-March operating profit rose to 448 billion won
($392.7 million) from a 131 billion won profit a year ago,
beating a consensus forecast for 304 billion won by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. In the previous quarter, profit was 23 billion
won.
LG's handset business reported a second consecutive
quarterly profit of 35 billion won after six straight quarters
of losses, marking a sharp improvement from a 101 billion won
loss a year ago.
Shares in LG, valued at over $11 billion, rose 1.65 percent
after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.5 percent rise in
the wider market.