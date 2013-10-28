SEOUL Oct 28 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
unveiled a curved smartphone on Monday in a move to
catch up bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co.
Curved displays and flexible screens are the new
battleground for phone makers as the screens open up
possibilities that could eventually transform the high-end
smartphone market.
Curved smartphones provide a more comfortable grip than
flat-screen models, but the lack of must-have features means
they are unlikely to be big consumer hits anytime soon, analysts
have said. Manufacturing costs also remain
relatively high.
Both Samsung and LG's curved phones are only available in
the South Korean market as they seek to gauge consumer appetite.
Samsung launched a variant of the popular Galaxy Note
earlier this month as the world's first smartphone with a
display slightly curved side to side.
The model launched on Monday by LG Electronics has a
vertically curved six-inch display. The company said the phone
will be available from next month through South Korea's three
mobile carriers.
Its vertically curved display offers more immersive video
watching experience and the phone uses a curved battery to
support its form factor, LG said.
Changing form factors of the battery as well as phone's chip
board and other components remain a challenge in achieving
flexible devices.
LG is among a slew of smaller companies struggling to
compete against Samsung and Apple Inc, the smartphone
leaders that account for almost all the industry's profits.
LG reported last week an 80 billion won ($75 million)
operating loss from its handset division for the third-quarter
due to marketing costs surrounding a smartphone launch in
August.
The company plans to increase marketing investment in the
current quarter to raise brand awareness in the high-end market,
which it hopes will help expand sales later in the mid to
lower-end segments.
Technology analysts and media reports say Apple is also
working on a smartwatch, potentially with a curved screen, but
there has been no word from the Cupertino California-based
company about its plans.