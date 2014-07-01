LONDON, July 1 Legal & General Investment
Management (LGIM), the fund arm of insurer Legal & General
, said on Tuesday it had appointed Sarah Aitken as head
of its institutional business for Europe and the Middle East.
Aitken, who joins in September, was previously head of
distribution at Insight Investment Management, where she was
responsible for client relationships, business development and
marketing, LGIM said in a statement.
Prior to that, she was head of institutional relationship
management at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.
"There is considerable momentum behind LGIM's continued
business expansion, as we diversify our investment capabilities
and services among institutional investors in our core UK market
while growing our distribution across Europe and the Middle
East," Mike Craston, Global Head of Distribution, said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)