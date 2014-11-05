Nov 5 Legal & General Investment Management, the fund management business of British insurer Legal & General , said it appointed Chris De Marco as the head of institutional client management and strategy.

De Marco will be responsible for handling the firm's UK client teams and report to Sarah Aitken, head of institutional business, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Prior to joining LGIM, De Marco was as an investment consultant and partner at management consulting services provider Aon Hewitt, part of AON Plc.