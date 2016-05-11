LONDON May 11 The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General and Japanese investment firm Nikko Asset Management have signed a cooperation agreement for fixed income products, the two firms said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Nikko Asset Management will distribute Legal & General Investment Management and Legal & General Investment Management America fixed income products to Japanese investors, mainly insurance companies and banks, the firms said in a statement.

The first funds are expected to launch in mid-2016, the firms added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)