Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
LONDON May 11 The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General and Japanese investment firm Nikko Asset Management have signed a cooperation agreement for fixed income products, the two firms said on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Nikko Asset Management will distribute Legal & General Investment Management and Legal & General Investment Management America fixed income products to Japanese investors, mainly insurance companies and banks, the firms said in a statement.
The first funds are expected to launch in mid-2016, the firms added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.