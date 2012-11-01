HONG KONG Nov 1 South Korea's LG International
launched on Thursday a selldown of up to $263
million of shares in convenience store and supermarket chain
operator GS Retail, according to a term sheet of the
deal seen by Reuters.
LG International is offering 9.2 million shares in a range
of 31,000-31,400 won each, in a so-called clean up trade to
completely exit the investment in the retailer. The price is
equivalent to a discount of up to 4.8 percent to GS Retail's
closing price on Thursday of 32,550 won.
Barclays was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal,
according to the term sheet.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski)