HONG KONG Nov 1 South Korea's LG International launched on Thursday a selldown of up to $263 million of shares in convenience store and supermarket chain operator GS Retail, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

LG International is offering 9.2 million shares in a range of 31,000-31,400 won each, in a so-called clean up trade to completely exit the investment in the retailer. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 4.8 percent to GS Retail's closing price on Thursday of 32,550 won.

Barclays was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski)