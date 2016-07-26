SEOUL, July 27 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it will invest 1.99 trillion won
($1.75 billion) to build a new small- to medium-sized organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) display production line in South
Korea.
LG Display, in a regulatory filing, said the new production
line seeks to address growing demand for flexible OLED displays.
Adoption of the next-generation technology in smartphones is
expected to grow sharply in the years ahead amid reports that
Apple Inc - LG Display's key customer - plans to start
using the screens for its iPhones starting as early as 2017.
($1 = 1,135.9900 South Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)