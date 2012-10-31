SEOUL Oct 31 South Korea's stock exchange has
approved LG Siltron Inc's plan for an initial public offering
valued at up to $258 million, the bourse operator said on
Wednesday.
LG Siltron, a producer of wafers used in semiconductor
manufacturing aims to sell 13.4 million shares at between 18,000
won and 21,000 won each, raising up to 282 billion won ($258
million), the exchange said in a statement.
LG Siltron is 51 percent owned by LG Corp and
reported a net profit of 97.5 billion won last year on 1.2
trillion won of revenue.
Woori Investment & Securities and UBS have been
picked as lead managers for the offering.
($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)