Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean chip wafer manufacturer LG Siltron has made an application to the Korea Stock Exchange for an initial public offering, the bourse said.
LG Siltron is 51 percent owned by LG Corp and reported a net profit of 97.5 billion won ($85.8 million) for 2011 on 1.2 trillion won of revenue.
Woori Investment & Securities and UBS have been picked as lead managers for the offering. ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.