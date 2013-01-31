SEOUL Jan 31 LG Siltron Inc has withdrawn its
plan for an initial public offering from South Korea's stock
exchange, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
Thursday.
"Due to the unfavourable local and overseas market
conditions, we have informed the Korea Exchange that we are
withdrawing our IPO plan, and have tentatively postponed plans
for listing as of now," said an LG Siltron official with direct
knowledge of the matter.
A Korea Exchange official confirmed LG Siltron had informed
the bourse operator it is withdrawing its IPO plan.
LG Siltron, a producer of wafers used in semiconductor
manufacturing, got exchange approval for an initial public
offering valued at up to $258 million in October.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)