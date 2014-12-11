BANGKOK Dec 11 Thailand's LH Bank is in talks
with potential strategic investors on a possible share sale,
said the biggest shareholder of LH Bank owner LH Financial Group
PCL on Thursday.
LH Bank may sell new shares to a strategic investor, Land
and Houses PCL Chairman Anand Asawaphokin told
reporters. No deals had been reached as yet, he said.
Land and Houses owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial and sister
developer Quality Houses PCL owns 21.4 percent, stock
exchange data shows.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap)