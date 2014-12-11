* Several domestic, foreign investors keen to buy stake
* Need partner to strengthen e-banking business
BANGKOK Dec 11 LH Financial Group PCL's
biggest shareholder said on Thursday that the
financial group is in talks with potential strategic domestic
and foreign investors on a stake sale in the group as well as in
LH Bank, Thailand's smallest lender.
LH Bank, which specialises in home loans and has assets of
about 160 billion baht ($4.87 billion), has long sought a
strategic partner to strengthen its electronic banking business
to fend off fierce competition from its bigger rivals.
LH Financial may also sell new shares to a strategic
investor, Anant Asavabhokhin, chairman of its biggest
shareholder Land and Houses PCL, told reporters after a
ceremony marking the launch of brokerage unit LH Securities.
"We had already talked with the first potential buyer. Now
we are talking with the second, but no conclusion has been made
so far," Anant said, referring to talks on possible stake sales
in both LH Bank and LH Financial.
Anant did not identify the potential buyers and gave no
timeframe on when the talks will be concluded.
Land & Houses owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial, stock
exchange data shows. Quality Houses PCL is the
second-largest shareholder, with a 21.4 percent stake.
Shares in LH Financial have risen 15 percent in the past
three months, outperforming a 2.5 percent decline of the overall
banking index, due to speculation that Charoen Pokphand
Group (CP) was keen to buy a stake in LH Bank.
CP Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont said in late November that
the group had been in talks to buy a stake in LH Bank, but no
deal was reached.
LH Financial is valued at about $852 million on the Thai
bourse. Its shares fell 4.7 percent at the midday break on
Thursday, in line with the decline in the overall market.
($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)