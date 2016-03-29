BANGKOK, March 29 Taiwan's CTBC Financial
Holding Co has agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in
Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion Thai
baht ($469 million), the Thai company said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, LH Financial will offer 7.55 billion new
shares to CTBC at 2.2 baht each, Land & Houses, a major
shareholder of LH Financial, said in a statement.
LH Financial issued a separate statement, confirming the
deal.
Earlier, Reuters reported that CTBC was in talks to buy a
stake of up to 40 percent in the Thai firm.
($1 = 35.4000 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)