BANGKOK, July 28 Thai LH Bank, a unit of LH Financial Group Pcl, expects its non-performing loans to rise further, but will not exceed 2 percent of total lending by the end of this year, compared with 1.69 percent, President Sasithorn Phongsathorn said on Thursday.

The bank also expects net profit this year to be higher than last year and aims for 10-12 percent loan growth in 2016 after a 6.2 percent rise in the first half, Sasithorn told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)