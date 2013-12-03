(Adds details, quotes)
By Evrim Ergin and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL Dec 3 Malaysia Airports Holdings
and TAV Havalimanlari are in separate talks
with India's GMR Infrastructure to buy its 40 percent
in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, sources said on Tuesday.
Sabiha Gokcen is one of Istanbul's two airports, located on
the Asian side of the city, and handled 15.7 million passengers
in the first ten months of 2013.
Malaysia Airports, which already holds 20 percent in the
airport, Turkish firm Limak, which owns 40 percent, and GMR
Infrastructure acquired the operating rights to the airport for
20 years for 1.93 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2007.
TAV, GMR and Limak declined to comment, while officials from
Malaysia Airports could not immediately be reached.
One source close to the process said GMR had been reviewing
its stake in Sabiha Gokcen for some time.
"Instead of a third party joining, Limak and Malaysian
Airports may buy GMR's stake. There is nothing certain on the
price of the deal, but it could be some 6-7 times the EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation),
which would be satisfying for GMR Infrastructure."
Another source said TAV was in talks with GMR as a potential
buyer.
Shares in TAV, majority owned by France's Aeroports de Paris
, were up 3.3 percent at 15.45 lira by 1308 GMT, from a
loss of 1 percent before the report.
"The news that TAV is in talks to buy GMR stake in Sabiha
Gokcen was perceived positively. But the price of the deal will
be important as well," said Burak Isyar, aviation sector analyst
at Burgan Invest.
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Anuradha Raghu,
Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise
Heavens)