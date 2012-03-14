March 14 Private equity firm TPG Capital
LP is considering making an offer for LHC Group Inc as
the provider of home health and hospice services reviews its
strategic alternatives, two people familiar with the matter
said.
TPG approached LHC after it announced last month that it had
appointed J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to advise it on its
options, the people said. This, however, may not necessarily
result in an offer being made, they cautioned.
TPG declined to comment, while a spokesman for LHC did not
respond to a request for comment.
LHC, which has a market capitalization of $345 million, said
on Feb. 14 that it had begun a strategic review process to
enhance stockholder value and that it had not set a definitive
timetable for completion of the process.