* Private equity firm has approached LHC-sources
* Follows launch of LHC's strategic review of alternatives
* LHC shares up 10 pct, peers also buoyed
By Greg Roumeliotis
March 14 Private equity firm TPG Capital
LP is considering making an offer for LHC Group Inc as
the provider of home health and hospice services reviews its
strategic alternatives, two people familiar with the matter
said.
"Private equity makes more sense at this point," said Kevin
Ellich, senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. "You take
the company private and deal with the regulatory and
reimbursement headwinds in the next couple of years."
TPG approached LHC after it announced last month that it had
appointed J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to advise it on its
options, the people said. This, however, may not necessarily
result in an offer, they cautioned.
TPG declined to comment, while a spokesman for LHC did not
respond to a request for comment.
LHC, which has a market capitalization of about $360
million, said on Feb. 14 that it had begun a strategic review to
enhance stockholder value and that it had not set a definitive
timetable for completion of the process.
The home-care industry is benefiting as more people live
longer and require chronic care for more time.
But LHC Group as well as peers Almost Family,
Gentiva Health and Amedisys Inc have suffered
from a series of setbacks, including reimbursement cuts, federal
investigations into billing practices, and new Medicare
regulations.
LHC shares were up 10 percent at $20.19, a six-month high,
in afternoon trading following the Reuters report. Other
industry stocks also benefited from the news, Gentiva and
Amedisys both up 5 percent and Almost Family gaining 2 percent.
Founded in Louisiana in 1994, LHC serves more than 80,000
patients annually in 19 U.S. states. It has said it expects 2012
earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.65, compared with a loss of 73
cents in 2011.