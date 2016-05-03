HONG KONG May 3 Global exporter Li & Fung
is selling its Asia consumer and healthcare
distribution business to motor vehicle distributor Dah Chong
Hong Holdings for $350 million in cash, as it
refocuses on core trading and logistics operations.
The supplier to U.S. retailers including Wal-Mart
and Kohl's Corp is selling the LF Asia Distribution
business to Dah Chong in a deal that is expected to close by the
end of June, Li & Fung said on Tuesday. The deal does not cover
Li & Fung's logistics and beauty businesses.
The LF Asia Distribution business came into Li & Fung's fold
when it bought Integrated Distribution Services Group in 2010.
The Hong Kong-based group has changed its strategy since 2014 to
focus on its core asset-light supply-chain business.
For Dah Chong Hong, the deal represents expansion of its
consumer-focused operations.
"The company believes that the acquisition will expand the
company's consumer business, creating a better balance between
motor and consumer products," Dah Chong Hong Chairman Zhang
Jijing said in a statement, adding the enlarged consumer
products portfolio will boast a broad range of food, personal
care and healthcare brands.
Li & Fung had said in April it was in talks with independent
third parties regarding a "possible transaction" involving the
consumer and healthcare distribution business.
Li & Fung shares fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday, while Dah
Chong Hong stocks rose 2.2 percent. The moves compared to a 1.9
percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)