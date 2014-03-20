HONG KONG, March 20 Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd reported a 17 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by a strengthened foothold in Asia as the company moves to capture increasing consumer spending in the region.

The consumer goods exporter, which supplies retailers such as Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other products, posted a net profit of $725 million for 2013, beating forecasts of $577.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine SmartEstimate.

That compared to a net profit of $617 million in 2012.

