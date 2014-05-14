HONG KONG May 14 Global exporter Li & Fung
said on Wednesday that some of its suppliers in
Vietnam had suspended production amid anti-China protests over a
disputed area in the South China Sea.
The news came after Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd
, maker of footwear for companies such as Nike Inc
and Adidas, said it had also suspended
production in Vietnam as a precautionary measure due to the
protests.
A spokesperson for Li & Fung, which supplies
retailers like Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
with clothing, toys and other products, said some of its
suppliers in Vietnam had halted production on Wednesday as a
precautionary measure. He gave no further details.
(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)