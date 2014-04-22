JERUSALEM, April 22 Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing is leading a $10 million investment round in Israeli
start-up Tipa, which has developed packaging for beverages that
it says is biodegradable within 180 days, Israeli financial
daily Calcalist reported on Tuesday.
Li's Horizon Venture has already enjoyed a few successful
exits in Israel -- mapping company Waze which was acquired by
Google and mobile app-maker Onavo, which sold to
Facebook -- and Calcalist said Horizon will join current
Tipa investors for the latest funding round.
Tipa could not be reached for comment, but one of its
current investors, GreenSoil Investments, referred to the
Calcalist report on its website.
According to Tipa's website, the four-year-old company's
drinking pouches, in addition to being environmentally-friendly,
will also reduce shipping and inventory costs for food and
beverage makers.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)