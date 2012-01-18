HONG KONG Jan 18 Chinese sportswear brand
Li Ning Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it plans to
issue convertible securities and its shares are suspended from
trading pending an announcement on details of the offer.
Shares in Li Ning closed at HK$6.72 on Tuesday, after losing
nearly 60 percent over the past year.
After years of breakneck expansion, local brands such as Li
Ning and China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd are grappling
with shrinking margins, slowing sales growth and mounting
inventories of outdated products, threatening the sector.
While the Chinese brands struggle, Nike Inc and
Adidas AG, armed with heavy investment in research
and development plus marketing expertise, are gaining market
share in the world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)