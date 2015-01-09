HONG KONG Jan 9 Chinese sports brand Li Ning Co
Ltd on Friday said it expects to post a net loss of up
to 820 million yuan ($132 million) for 2014 due in part to costs
related to its transformation plans.
The announcement, paving the way for the company's third
straight full-year loss, came more than a month after Jin-Goon
Kim stepped down as interim chief executive officer to tend to
other responsibilities as a partner of TPG.
In December, Li Ning announced plans to raise up to HK$1.69
billion ($218 million) in an open offer of shares to support its
next stage of growth and optimise its capital structure.
($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)