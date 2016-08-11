HONG KONG Aug 11 Chinese sportswear maker Li
Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday it expected e-commerce to
contribute 20 percent of its revenue in the next two to three
years, up from 13 percent in the first half of 2016.
Chief financial officer Terence Tsang also said the company
maintained its target of adding 300-500 stores or counters this
year, mostly in lower tier cities.
China's best-known home-grown sports brand said it returned
to profit in the first half of 2016 helped by a surge in online
sales and an expanded sales network, maintaining momentum for a
long-sought recovery.
(Reporting by Hera Poon and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)