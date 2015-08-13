HONG KONG Aug 13 Chinese sportswear maker Li
Ning Co Ltd on Thursday posted a narrower first-half
loss as it resumed store expansion into lower-tier cities after
years of restructuring, and said it aims to return to profit by
the end of 2015.
Chairman Li Ning said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
that the company would expand its sales network mainly in the
southern region in the second half, while maintaining a
reasonable inventory level.
The company, which faces off in China against global
industry giants like Nike Inc, said its net loss
narrowed to 29.4 million yuan ($4.60 million) in the first half
from 585.8 million yuan loss a year earlier, in its sixth
consecutive half-yearly loss.
China's best known home-grown sportswear maker, whose
investors include private equity firm TPG Capital Management
and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, said
first-half revenue jumped 16 percent year-on-year to 3.6 billion
yuan. Gross profit margin rose to 44.9 percent from 44.6
percent.
($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)