* Says continues store expansion in H2 in south China
* Says returns to positive operating cash flow
* Q2 same-store sales growth in retail in high-teens
HONG KONG, Aug 13 Chinese sportswear maker Li
Ning Co Ltd on Thursday posted a narrower first-half
loss as it resumed opening new sales outlets in lower-tier
cities after years of restructuring, and said it aims to return
to profit by the end of 2015.
The stock jumped more than 9 percent in early trade to
HK$4.26, its highest since June 4 and outpacing a 0.6 percent
rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Chairman Li Ning said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
that the company would expand its sales network mainly in
southern China in the second half while maintaining reasonable
inventories.
"The company will continuously improve its operating
efficiency, step up its control over operating costs and
strengthen cash flow management in a bid to drive its annual
results for 2015 back to profitability," Li said.
The company, which faces off in China against global
industry giants like Nike Inc, said its net loss
narrowed to 29.4 million yuan ($4.60 million) in the first half
from a 585.8 million yuan loss a year earlier, while marking its
sixth consecutive six-month loss.
China's best known home-grown sportswear maker, whose
investors include private equity firm TPG Capital Management
and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, said
first-half revenue jumped 16 percent year-on-year to 3.6 billion
yuan. Its gross profit margin rose to 44.9 percent from 44.6
percent.
Li Ning has begun expanding again, with net growth in the
number of points of sale in the first half for the first time
since 2011, and 42 percent opened in the under-penetrated
southern China region.
Trade fair orders for delivery in the first quarter of 2016
grew at a mid-teens percentage rate year-on-year and operating
cash flow turned positive, it said.
Last week, bigger local rival ANTA Sports Products
said first-half net profit rose by one-fifth, signalling that
China's sportswear sector is on the mend after two years of
store closures, streamlining operations and inventory clearance.
ANTA is best placed among its rivals to recover,
analysts say.
International giants are positive on China's sportswear
sector. Adidas's revenue from Greater China is
expected to grow at a double-digit rate this year, up from high
single-digits.
In March, Li Ning said its namesake founder was returning to
lead a turnaround drive as the company posted a third
consecutive year of losses, squeezed by global brands and
cheaper goods from local rivals.
($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
