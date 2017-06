HONG KONG, March 30 Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd expects its gross profit margin to improve by 0.5-1.0 percentage point this year on cost savings, Chief Financial Officer Chong Yik Kay said on Friday.

The company also expected a low single-digit increase in same store sales in 2012, Chong told reporters at a results briefing.

On Thursday, Li Ning reported a 65 percent decline in 2011 net profit to 385.8 million yuan. (Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)