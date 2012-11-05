MILAN Nov 5 The Chairman of the Libyan
Investment Authority (LIA) said on Monday a Rome court had
ordered the release of the sovereign wealth fund's stakes in
Italian bank UniCredit and Italian air defence group
Finmeccanica.
"I am very pleased with this result," LIA head Mohsen
Derregia said in a statement.
The assets had been seized in March following a request by
the International Criminal Court in the Hague on the grounds
that they were held by LIA on behalf of the family of former
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
In July LIA's stake in oil and gas group Eni was
also unfrozen.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)