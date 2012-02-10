LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - European covered bond issuers
are eyeing liability management exercises to source collateral
to access cheap ECB funding in the next LTRO.
"Buying back covered bonds allows the issuer to save the
higher coupons it is obligated to pay on them," said Torsten
Euler, fixed income research analyst at DZ Bank.
"At the same time, the issuer can deliver the bought-back
covered bond to the ECB for 1% of the nominal value. The
resulting saving improves profitability. Buying back below par
also enables the issuer to polish up its capital ratios."
National Bank of Greece kicked things off at the beginning
of the year in an exercise that had many covered bond supporters
wrongly predicting it would be a one-off.
But since NBG's announcement, five other banks from
Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Italy have hopped on the
liability management bandwagon and European bankers say there is
plenty more to come.
In the ABS space, banks are hastily putting together
liquidity trades in the secured markets also designed to take
advantage of the ECB's three-year LTRO at the end of February
.
"Any conceivable stigma associated with senior/covered LM is
gone now with Northern European issuers like BAWAG looking to
use this approach," said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond
origination at Deutsche Bank.
"There's a lot of low-hanging fruit that is quite obvious
for banks to want to buy back in the lead up to the next LTRO.
Although LM makes sense for a lot of banks, the rallying market
is making this trade harder which might prompt investors to look
for a higher concession to part with their bonds thereby
reducing the economic value for issuers."
Credit Agricole research echoed that perspective and said
that issuer's incentives include capital generation, redemption
management and a cleaner balance sheet for banks shutting down
programmes.
Smaller covered bond issuers from peripheral countries like
Ireland and Portugal are more likely to close their programmes
having been shut out of the market since 2010. This is in
contrast to Europe's largest banks that have come to rely on the
product to access the wholesale funding market.
Analysts say LM is an attractive option for smaller issuers
for which a jumbo covered bond redemption can represent
significant funding risk.
"Bonds that could be tendered are also not limited to those
trading below par, as capital generation is not the motive but
to move redemptions to a later date is. If the bonds have been
swapped at issue, the gain from the swap should also offset the
capital loss of tendering a bond above par thus eliminating an
immediate loss," said analysts at Credit Agricole.
INVESTOR RESPONSE
Despite the increasing number of LM announcements, so far
the take-up from investors has been modest. The National Bank of
Greece received a 42% take-up and according to a poll from
Credit Agricole 41%, of investors said that they would tender
bonds if the price is correct.
Half of the asset managers polled said they would
participate as well as around 40% of bank treasuries. The same
could not be said for pension funds who are reluctant to part
with their bonds.
"Pension funds and insurance companies often will not take
anything less than par because they could really disrupt their
portfolio which by and large is expected to be held until
maturity," said Noe.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Alex Chambers)